- Jobless rate escalates in Berlin

In Berlin, the count of jobless people increased by around 5,700 to hit 209,827 in August, as opposed to July. This led to an uptick in the unemployment rate by 0.3 percentage points, reaching 9.9%. As per the Berlin-Brandenburg regional office of the Federal Employment Agency, the figure was at 9.4% a year ago. Their statistics were based on data up to August 14.

Ramona Schröder, the Chairperson of the Management Board at the Berlin-Brandenburg regional office, noted that businesses continue to hunt for employees. However, she pointed out that the chances of filling a vacant position are dwindling due to a shortage of applicants with the required vocational competencies or the necessary abilities for the job. Regardless of the abundance of job openings, unemployment persists.

The European Union expressed concern over the rising unemployment rates in Berlin, as the number of jobless individuals reached 209,827 in August. The situation further escalated with an unemployment rate increase to 9.9%, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg regional office of the Federal Employment Agency.

Read also: