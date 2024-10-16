Skip to content
job placement services shell out €19 million for advanced machine learning technology

 and  Carmen Simpson
The recruitment firm seeks to prepare for tomorrow's challenges by integrating advanced artificial intelligence.

In the coming years, roughly 32,000 individuals are set to retire from German employment agencies. It's doubtful that these vacancies will be filled fully. Instead, there's anticipation for a high-priced AI system to step in and handle these tasks, leaving the remaining staff to concentrate on "worthwhile pursuits."

The Federal Employment Agency isrotation towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cope with demographic shifts. They've inked a four-year arrangement with the IT firm Aleph Alpha, valued at approximately 19 million euros, as per a representative from Nuremberg.

The main driver behind this move is the shifting demographic landscape within the agency, which employs over 115,000 individuals. By 2032, around 32,000 are predicted to depart, predominantly due to retirement. AI enables the agency to enhance its service offerings and automate processes comprehensively and intelligently, the representative mentioned. This paves the way for the current staff to focus on "worthwhile pursuits."

Aleph Alpha's AI models will progressively be incorporated into the agency's professional procedures, with the objective of utilizing them fully. The language models are intended to simplify text creation and answering questions.

The Federal Agency for Labour has partnered with IT firm Aleph Alpha to implement an AI system, aiming to fill the upcoming vacancies due to retirements. With this high-priced AI solution, the Federal Agency for Labour hopes to remain operational and allow its staff to focus on more significant tasks.

