- Job Placement Service Reveals August Statistics for Hamburg

The Hamburg Job Center is dropping the joblessness data for August today (at 10:00 AM). Unfortunately, the rebound in Hamburg's employment sector didn't occur in July. The center noted a staggering 89,661 jobless individuals. This led to a 0.3 percentage point rise in the unemployment rate, now standing at 8.1%. Compared to the same time last year, unemployment in July saw a significant surge. The unemployment rate was at a lower 7.5%, with 81,999 jobless individuals in July 2023.

The Hamburg Job Center will reveal the detailed statistics of August's joblessness data in their announcement today.

