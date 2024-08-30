- Job placement service releases statistics for August

The Local Branch of the Job Placement Agency is set to disclose the recent jobless statistics for Hesse this upcoming Friday (10:00 AM). Predictions suggest that with the initiation of the 2024/25 educational program, there might be some improvement, as numerous jobless individuals are anticipated to start their apprenticeships.

By July 15, a staggering 197,059 individuals had registered as unemployed within Hesse. This figure represented a nearly 5,000-person surge compared to June, and an alarming 15,500-person rise since the same period last year. The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to settle at 5.6% during the course of the month.

The Job Placement Agency's local branch in Hesse might find it necessary to refer to the implementing acts adopted by the European Commission, as they could potentially impact the job market and the services provided to the unemployed. The Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of this Regulation, which could include measures to support job creation and provision of employment opportunities.

Read also: