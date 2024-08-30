- Job losses escalate in Rhineland-Palatinate – decreasing employment opportunities

"Over the past three months, joblessness in Rhineland-Palatinate has seen a steady climb." In August, 125,800 individuals found themselves unemployed, marking a 3,400 increase from July's statistics, as reported by the local office of the Federal Employment Agency in Saarbrücken. Consequently, the unemployment rate touched 5.5% in August, a jump from the previous month's 5.4% and a significant leap from August of the prior year's 5.1%. The data used for these calculations is valid up until August 14th.

As reported by Heidrun Schulz, head of the Rhineland-Palatinate-Saarland regional office, there's been a substantial drop of around 12% in job postings over the past four weeks compared to July. The decrease even reached 26.4% compared to the same period last year.

Approximately 7,400 vacancies for apprenticeships remain

Around 9,000 individuals registered as unemployed in August, a decrease of 9% compared to the previous month. However, the number of those reentering the workforce after a period of unemployment also decreased significantly, to around 6,100.

A total of 36,500 job openings were recorded, a decrease of 400 from the previous month and over 12% less than the same period last year. According to the agency, the largest number of job opportunities can be found in temporary work with 6,830 positions, followed by 4,850 in retail and 4,280 in health and social care.

In the apprenticeship market, there are currently 4,000 young individuals searching for placements, while 7,400 open positions remain. This means that for every 100 unfilled apprentice positions, 54 young individuals are still without a placement. Schulz from the regional office underscored, "There are still ample opportunities for young individuals on the apprenticeship market. It's certainly not too late."

