Jimmy Kimmel (56), a U.S. moderator, will not host the next Oscars, according to media reports. Industry publications like "Variety" and "Deadline" reported that U.S. actor and comedian John Mulaney (41) also declined the offer to host the glamorous film event. The reasons behind their decisions were initially unknown. Kimmel has hosted the Oscars four times: in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024.

The 97th Oscar ceremony is set to take place on March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. This year, it was held on the second Sunday of March, and the next show will be a week earlier. In 2020, the Oscar trophies were distributed in early February, and in 2021, the ceremony was postponed to late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations for Hollywood's most prestigious film award will be announced on January 17, 2025.

At the 96th ceremony in March at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the historical epic "Oppenheimer" swept seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The German-language British film "The Zone of Interest," featuring Sandra Hüller as the wife of Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss (played by Christian Friedel), won in the Best International Film category.

