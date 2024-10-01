Jimi Blue Bullfighter expresses apprehensions following unfavorable media coverage

Troublesome Times for Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht: In the Podcast "Leben reicht" with Aaron Breyer, He Opens Up About the Controversial News Reports from the Past Few Years, Including Death Threats Allegations.

Actor and musician Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has had a rough patch lately. On the podcast, he breaks his silence about the controversial headlines for the first time. Ochsenknecht justified his previous silence by stating that he didn't really feel the need to share what was happening, "because I knew what was real and what wasn't." The 32-year-old made it clear in the podcast that there's no point in trying to convince people who refuse to believe the truth.

There was a public spat between Ochsenknecht and his ex-partner Yeliz Koc, a reality star, in recent years. They share a daughter named Snow, who is now two. Koc, 30, repeatedly claimed that Ochsenknecht didn't care much for their daughter.

There was also an estrangement between Ochsenknecht and his mother, Natascha, and sister, Cheyenne Ochsenknecht. Some of this fallout even made headlines. One reason for the rift was Ochsenknecht's relationship with racing driver Laura-Marie Geissler, which pushed him away from his family. Ochsenknecht, 32, didn't appear in the last season of the docu-soap "Diese Ochsenknechts."

Afraid to Check His Phone

Ochsenknecht admitted in the podcast that opening up was a tough process. "I'd sit on the couch with greasy hair, unable to even cry," he said. At times, he didn't even have the courage to pick up his phone "in case I saw something else." Ochsenknecht admitted that he lived in fear, "I didn't go out." He had "severe social anxiety" and still struggles with it a bit, according to Ochsenknecht.

He intends to express this through his music. That's why his latest songs are more emotional.

Ochsenknecht also disclosed that he's in therapy. He finds it beneficial to have someone he can trust and talk to about everything, he said about his therapist. He encourages listeners not to suppress or hide their feelings.

Next, the kid of Natascha and Uwe Ochsenknecht, who became famous through the film series "Die Wilden Kerle," will be back with a new TV project. He will appear in the Halloween special of the RTL format "Die Verräter - Vertraue Niemandem!" which comes out on October 10.

