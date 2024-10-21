Following a substantial investment, guests on guided tours can now access areas of the White House previously off-limits, such as the Vermeil Room, Library, and China Room. These rooms, previously cordoned off at the entrance, now allow visitors to admire their art and artifacts at close range. Additionally, the Diplomatic Reception Room is open to the public for the first time, showcasing its role in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's famous "fireside chats."

The tour itinerary has been enhanced with "reader rails," offering detailed information about each room, including tactile features for exploration. For instance, in the Blue Room, featuring the opulently gilded French Bellangé suite furniture, visitors can handle a replica of the Bellangé decor and upholstery.

As tour-goers traverse the East Colonnade, traditional photo displays have been replaced with dynamic digital screens, showcasing relevant White House archives content for each occasion. At the end of the hall is a three-dimensional model of the White House and its architectural changes throughout the years.

A new screen at the foot of the Grand Staircase displays rotating images of presidents standing in the same location: former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a congressional ball, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at a holiday party, first daughter Tricia Nixon and Prince Charles during a state visit, and former President Lyndon Johnson escorting daughter Lynda to her wedding, among others.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden have integrated themselves into the tour experience. Jill Biden greets visitors with a video at the East Wing entrance, while President Biden provides a video message inside the East Room.

More than 10,000 people tour the White House weekly, and Jill Biden believed the previous tour lacked opportunities for education.

"When Joe took office, I reviewed the public tour, which I was told hasn't had any significant improvements in decades. I thought there must be a way to transform this tour experience, add more educational content and story-telling, while preserving and protecting its history. So, we did," said Jill Biden in a statement.

Jill Biden emphasized that "there's more to touch, hear, and see up close."

The renovations took two years, in close collaboration with the East Wing, the National Park Service, the White House Historical Association, the curator's office, executive residence staff, and a new partnership with the History Channel. The History Channel donated $5 million to the National Park Service for the project, similar to their past partnerships with tours at Ellis Island and the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center.

Plans are underway to update the tour in the coming months, with the History Channel filming a new welcome video and regular upgrades anticipated during the presidential transition.

"This is the People's House," President Biden said at an event celebrating the new tours. "We're just tenants."

