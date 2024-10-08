Jill Biden assumes a fresh surrogate position, commencing her initial campaign tour in support of Kamala Harris

The political push commencing this Friday will send the first lady to Arizona, Nevada, and several "blue wall" states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The Harris team is utilizing the first lady in smaller, concentrated areas to sway undecided voters and rally suburban women, as they approach the election with less than a month left.

This resurgence marks a new phase in the first lady's longstanding role as a leading Democratic endorser. It occurred over two months following her husband, President Biden, abandoning his reelection bid, a period of uncertainty for the family due to private and public criticisms of his second-term potential.

The first lady, a staunch supporter and advocate for her husband's reelection, had largely kept away from politics since his withdrawal on July 21. She re-emerged at the Democratic National Convention in August to introduce her husband and rally support for Harris, who previously worked with her late son Beau Biden as a state attorney general.

"We've seen her courage, her determination, and her leadership firsthand," Jill Biden stated. "Kamala and Tim, you will win, and you are inspiring a new generation."

In September, she collaborated with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for a neutral "Fashion for Our Future" event during New York Fashion Week, encouraging attendees to exercise their voting rights in November.

Now, her political involvement will become more prominent as she campaigns for Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a fellow education advocate, in crucial swing states.

The first lady has been a vocal critic of former President Trump, depicting him as a danger to democracy and reproductive rights, key motivators in her campaign.

Her campaign tour from Friday to Tuesday coincides with her community college's fall break. She is likely to revisit the campaign trail in the election's final days for get-out-the-vote initiatives, according to sources informed about her plans.

She'll kick off her tour at the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, on Friday, then move on to Phoenix suburbs and Nevada on Saturday. She will engage with voters in Carson City and Reno, Nevada, on Sunday before traveling to Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday. She will conclude her tour in the suburbs of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The first lady's advocacy for Harris mirrors her role during her husband's campaign and the 2022 midterms. Harris' campaign believes there is a significant number of undecided voters in areas like Yuma, Carson City, and Reno that the first lady can potentially reach.

She is also expected to resonate with suburban women on issues such as reducing household expenses, reproductive rights, and education, a personal passion of the first lady.

"As a teacher, mom, and grandmother, the first lady will connect with key constituencies across the country and speak to Vice President Harris' vision for America," said Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. "Dr. Biden's trusted voice will be instrumental in mobilizing the voters we need to win in November."

The first lady has only briefly addressed her husband's decision to refrain from the 2024 race. In an interview with NBC News last month, Jill Biden expressed her satisfaction with the decision.

"I'm just so used to seeing Joe work in government, and I think it's always been a role that he's had and played, and I think he'll miss it, but I think he's done a great job," she said.

As she introduced him at the Democratic National Convention, the first lady shared, "There are moments when I fall in love with him all over again." She added, "Weeks ago, when I saw him dig deep into his soul, and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris."

