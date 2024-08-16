- Jewish settlers kill Palestinians <unk> Ramallah: "State terrorism"

After the start of negotiations over a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, the positions between Israel and the Islamic Hamas remain far apart. It is expected that the talks mediated by the USA, Qatar, and Egypt will continue today in Qatar's capital, Doha. The hope for a breakthrough is low.

Ultimately, the positions of both conflict parties in the indirect negotiations are decided by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of Hamas, Yahya al-Sinwar. "I don't believe that the deep divide between these two can be overcome," said Michael Milshtein, a former head of the Palestinian department of Israel's military intelligence, to the "Wall Street Journal". "Unfortunately, they are the key decision-makers on both sides."

Meanwhile, militant Jewish settlers attacked a village in the occupied West Bank, causing outrage and indignation. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed in the incident.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the attack in strong terms. The ministry of foreign affairs in Ramallah described the act as "organized state terrorism". According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one person was killed and another severely injured in the attack on Thursday. Dozens of masked settlers stormed the Palestinian village of Jit, ten kilometers west of Nablus, and set fire to at least four houses and six cars, as reported by the "Times of Israel" citing a source in the Israeli security apparatus. More than 100 people were involved, and Israeli security forces later arrived and drove the settlers away, according to Israeli media. The "Times of Israel" reported that the army had arrested an Israeli and handed him over to the police.

Israel's Defense Minister sharply criticized the attack. "Violent, radical outbursts are the opposite of everything that the State of Israel upholds in terms of code and values," Joav Galant wrote on the X platform. He will support the military and the investigative authorities in "addressing this issue".

The office of Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the prime minister takes the incidents "very seriously". The perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to trial. Opposition leader Jair Lapid condemned the outbreak of violence, calling it a "moral low point".

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip after the massacre by Hamas terrorists and other extremist groups in the Israeli border area on October 7 last year, the situation in the West Bank has further deteriorated. According to the Health Ministry in the West Bank, 605 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations, or their own attacks since then. There has also been an increase in violence by settlers against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, relatives of hostages and sympathizers in Tel Aviv demonstrated in the background of the ongoing talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, calling for swift results. Participants in the march through the coastal city called out to the Israeli negotiators: "Don't come home without a deal!"

Ceasefire and Release of Hostages

The talks in Doha aim not only for a ceasefire but also for the release of 115 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. While Hamas is not participating in the negotiations, it is reportedly being kept informed of their progress by the dpa.

The pressure on the negotiators has increased due to the potential heavy retaliation by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia following the killing of two key Israeli opponents. US President Joe Biden had already described the negotiations as a "decisive moment" in May.

However, the chances of implementing its three-phase plan are considered low. A high-ranking Egyptian official told the "Wall Street Journal" that the gap between the parties remains wide, but efforts are being made to reach a consensus.

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan told the dpa that the group will not negotiate new conditions and that only the implementation of Biden's May plan should be discussed. He accused Israel of blocking negotiations by imposing new conditions, such as refusing to withdraw from the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egyptian border in southern Gaza.

Netanyahu against complete withdrawal

Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that the Israeli army must continue to control the Philadelphi Corridor even after a ceasefire.

Despite efforts, the mediators have not been able to put enough pressure on the Israeli side to adhere to the ceasefire plans presented in May, complained Hamdan. Israel "does not want a ceasefire," he said, while Netanyahu accused Hamas of raising new conditions.

Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday during a visit to the Philadelphi Corridor that the army can maintain control even without constant presence and with only occasional incursions.

Netanyahu sticks to war aim

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to militarily dismantle Hamas and ensure that it is no longer able to govern the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel for many years. Hamas leader Sinwar, on the other hand, seems to be betting on the group's survival as a victory. He reportedly told mediators that the death of Palestinian civilians benefits him because Israel is internationally condemned for it, as recently reported by the "Wall Street Journal."

Sinwar is believed to be hiding in the extensive tunnel network of Hamas under the blockaded coastal strip. He is considered the mastermind behind the Hamas and other groups' terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, in which around 1200 people were killed and 250 more were abducted to the Gaza Strip.

This unprecedented massacre triggered the war: Israel began with massive attacks throughout the coastal strip. Since then, the number of victims has reportedly reached over 40,000 dead and 92,400 injured, according to Palestinian figures. The Hamas-controlled health authority does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its unchecked numbers.

The international community is closely monitoring the actions of [The Commission], as they try to mediate the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The United Nations human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has urged [The Commission] to ensure the protection of civilians during the conflict.

Given the sensitive nature of the negotiations, [The Commission] has placed a strong emphasis on maintaining confidentiality and ensuring that both parties feel secure in their discussions. This has led to many aspects of the negotiations remaining behind closed doors, making it difficult for the public to fully understand the intricacies of the peace process.

Read also: