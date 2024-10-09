Jessica Campbell is breaking a record in the NHL.

In her debut with the Seattle Kraken, Jessica Campbell marked history as the first female coach in an NHL game. Off the ice, she provided strategic advice to the team, but the usual routine took a turn during this groundbreaking event. As 32-year-old Canadian Campbell navigated the game meticulously, she left an indelible mark on hockey.

Following her appointment as assistant coach to goalie Philipp Grubauer's Kraken team in July, Campbell made her entrance into the NHL during the franchise's season opener against the St. Louis Blues (2:3). Her presence on the ice sent a strong message to numerous female hockey enthusiasts.

The thunderous applause that reverberated in the arena brought a promising grin to Campbell's face. "I'll strive to preserve this moment," she admitted, "because I fully grasp the magnitude and significance of this occasion for our sport." She felt "proud" to be present and deemed the experience "special."

Formed in a hockey-oriented family, Campbell found herself falling deeply in love with the sport at a young age. In fact, she was usually the lone female in the locker room, but she never let that phase her. "I simply pursued my passion for hockey," she explained. She went on to build an illustrious career, even earning a silver medal with the Canadian women's national team at the 2015 World Championships in Sweden.

Hanging up her skates post-retirement, Campbell turned her attention to coaching. Before joining the Kraken, she even picked up coaching positions in Germany. In 2021/22, she became the first female coach in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers. Moreover, at the 2022 World Championships, she served as an assistant to the German national coach Toni Söderholm. With her triumph in the NHL, Campbell paved the path to a new accomplishment; she now hopes to inspire more females to chase their coaching dreams. "I'm honored to have been the first," she said, "but I don't want to be the last."

