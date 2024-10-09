Jessica Campbell achieves a milestone by becoming the inaugural female assistant coach in the NHL.

At the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Taylor Campbell stationed herself behind the bench as the Seattle Kraken squared off against the St. Louis Blues on a Tuesday night. This was her debut season as an assistant coach, a position she was appointed to in July by head coach Dan Bylsma, with whom she had previously collaborated in the Kraken's minor league team.

In an interview with NHL.com, Campbell shared her sentiments, acknowledging the significance of her role as a woman in a male-dominated field and the aspirations of other women who look up to her. She expressed that carrying this responsibility motivates her to remain focused on her coaching career.

The season opener unfolded smoothly for the groundbreaking coach, who likened her experience to riding a bike – comfortable and familiar, yet filled with excitement for the new year.

"It's much like riding a bike," she explained to ESPN post-opening period. "I've been at this for a while, but the emotions, the excitement, and the energy – it's all new for this year, so I'm feeling it all."

Campbell's impressive resume precedes her as she steps into her first NHL coaching role. As a player, she claimed the under-18 Women's World Championship title in 2010 after receiving silver in the previous year. In 2015, she added another silver medal to her collection at the Women's World Championship.

The Canadian transitioned into coaching the Kraken's minor league team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, under Bylsma in 2022. During her time with the Firebirds, she made history as the first female coach in the American Hockey League.

Bylsma fondly recalled their time together, citing his role in challenging her to grow and improve as a coach. He believed that her unique abilities and attributes were crucial for the development of individual players and the overall team.

"Two years ago, she was a young coach. She had to grow and improve as a coach," Bylsma said of Campbell. "I probably challenged her a few times to do things differently or think about things differently. But at the same time, she’s also, knowingly or not, challenged me as a coach to make sure I’m the coach I want to be."

Taylor's passion for sport extends beyond her coaching role, as she used to excel in competitive hockey. In her illustrious career, she won the under-18 Women's World Championship title in 2010 and secured silver medals in both the 2009 and 2015 Women's World Championships.

Watching the Kraken game was more than just work for Campbell; it was a testament to her love for sport and the culmination of her coaching journey in a male-dominated field.

Read also: