One year after snow plow accident - Jeremy Renner on the verge of a comeback

Almost exactly one year ago to the day, on New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner 's (52) life was hanging by a thread after a serious snowplow accident. The Marvel star can apparently reap the rewards of his arduous road back to normality at the start of the new year. At least that's what a post by his colleague Emma Laird (25), who has appeared with Renner in the series "Mayor of Kingstown" in two seasons so far, suggests.

According to "Entertainment Weekly", Laird wrote the following about an old picture from the set of the series, which shows her alongside Renner: "It's happening. Next week I'll be reunited with my favorite guy, Jeremy Renner." Said "guy" in turn published this post on his Instagram story. The third season of the Paramount+ series was in limbo for a long time after Renner's serious accident.

Renner never gave up

The Marvel star suffered extremely serious injuries twelve months ago and, according to his own account, broke more than 30 bones. The accident happened when he tried to get into the vehicle as the snow groomer rolled towards his nephew. He was caught under the snowplow. Renner was flown to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in intensive care.

In the time that followed, he repeatedly shared his rocky road to recovery with his fans via social media. Still "a little battered" from the accident, but still in high spirits, he was able to celebrate a remarkable success in April - he attended the premiere of his documentary series "Rennervations" and walked the red carpet.

For his remarkable fight back to life, Renner was recently named one of the "25 Most Fascinating People of 2023" by "People" magazine. First place went to - how could it be otherwise - Taylor Swift (34).

