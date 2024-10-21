Jeremy Clarkson endured a lustrously unpleasant week.

Jeremy Clarkson, the popular British tabloid-magnet, openly confessed about undergoing a heart surgery. The procedure involved the insertion of a stent. At the age of 64, he described the experience as a "sweaty week," filled with anguish and discomfort.

As reported by BBC, Clarkson, renowned for his automotive shows like "Top Gear" and "The Grand Tour," experienced initial symptoms during a vacation. These symptoms intensified upon his return to England, eventually leading to his health deterioration.

Waking up one Wednesday morning with chest tightness, Clarkson later felt tingling sensations and numbness in his left arm. After visiting a hospital in Oxford, tests revealed that one of his arteries was completely blocked, while another was on its way. As a result, a stent was inserted to maintain the vessel's patency. Two hours later, he was discharged from the hospital, expressing his relief with, "Blimey, that was close!"

Clarkson also updated his Instagram followers about the ordeal, stating that it had been a "challenging week." He added that not only had he undergone surgery, but his dog was also hospitalized with a uterine infection. "Poor chap," Clarkson sympathized.

Recently in December 2022, Clarkson stirred controversy with a guest article in "The Sun." The outspoken presenter expressed his disdain for Duchess Meghan, wishing for the day when she would be publicly shamed and humiliated in every British city, with crowds shouting "Shame!" and pelting her with filth. Clarkson later retracted his statements, citing an "awkward reference" to a scene from "Game of Thrones."

Despite his recent health scare, Jeremy Clarkson unequivocally stated, "I'm not going to change my ways," referring to his controversial outspokenness. In response to backlash from his article about Duchess Meghan, he further clarified, "I made a mistake in my choice of words, but I stand by my sentiments."

Read also: