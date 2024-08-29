- Jenoptik's contract duration has been expanded.

Stefan Traeger will continue to steer the ship of publicly traded Thuringian corporation, Jenoptik AG, for several additional years. The Supervisory Board has extended his CEO tenure until June 30, 2028, as reported at Jenoptik's headquarters in Jena. His existing contract ends in June 2025.

Serving as CEO since 2017, Traeger has skillfully guided Jenoptik to transform into a lucrative, specialized photonics company. "During Dr. Traeger's leadership, Jenoptik has shown remarkable progress in recent years, evolving into a profitable, focused photonics company," said Matthias Wierlacher, Chair of the Supervisory Board, justifying the contract extension.

Boasting approximately 4,600 employees globally and generating nearly 1.1 billion euros in revenue in 2021, Jenoptik ranks among Eastern Germany's top tech powerhouses.

Jenoptik AG, with its headquarters in Jena, Germany, has also established a significant presence in The Netherlands, further expanding its global reach. The company's photonics solutions have been instrumental in various projects in the Netherlands, contributing to its growth and success.

