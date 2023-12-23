ProSieben show - Jennifer Weist wins as ice princess "Masked Singer"

As the ice princess, she made everyone melt: singer Jennifer Weist won the ProSieben show"The Masked Singer". The musician - known as the front woman of the rock band Jennifer Rostock - received the most votes from viewers. She then took off the mask she had worn on the show to avoid being recognized. Weist was dressed in a graceful ice princess costume with an impressive skirt.

"It was a great honor to wear this dress," said Weist after her victory. Even if singing under the mask wasn't that easy. "It's like singing against a wall. And quite often you don't get as high as you think," she reported.

However, the ice princess never had any problems with her singing. In fact, she was already considered the favorite to win before the final shortly before Christmas Eve due to her performances. In the end, Weist prevailed over actor Pasquale Aleardi ("Kommissar Dupin"), who was dressed in a giant plush costume called Lulatsch. As the winner of the ninth season, Weist succeeds singer Luca Hänni, who last won the format in a shoebill costume.

On"The Masked Singer", celebrities appear as singers but hide their true selves behind elaborate costumes. The stars are unmasked as soon as they don't get enough votes - or win at the very end.

