Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsmusicshort movieloverelationshipcamerajennifer lopezmusic albumzero yearben affleck

Jennifer Lopez films her love affair with Ben Affleck - bringing back bad memories, and not just for fans

In addition to a new music album, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a short film in February. It will also be about her love for Ben Affleck. The fact that they are making their relationship so public awakens an old trauma for both of them.

 and  Carmen Simpson
2 min read
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected in 2021 and married a year later.aussiedlerbote.de
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected in 2021 and married a year later.aussiedlerbote.de

"This Is Me ... Now" - Jennifer Lopez films her love affair with Ben Affleck - bringing back bad memories, and not just for fans

They were one of the most photographed couples of the noughties. Wherever Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together, a flurry of flashbulbs was guaranteed. Today we know that public pressure - and a few professional failures - were among the reasons for the end of the relationship. Then, over two years ago, their sudden love comeback. Lopez and Affleck are now even married.

Jennifer Lopez releases new album and short film

The singer now wants to reinvent herself in the coming year. To mark the 20th anniversary of her successful album "This Is Me ... Then", she is releasing a new version: "This Is Me ... Now". But it's not just new music that fans can look forward to. To accompany the album, Lopez has made a short film of the same name, which will also be released in February. A first trailer for the film makes it clear what the theme will be: love. "When someone asked me as a little girl what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always: in love," says Lopez.

The fact that her marriage is to be a thematic part of the musical and cinematic reinvention did not go down well with everyone, Lopez revealed in an interview with "Variety". "As artists, we have to follow our heart, and here I followed my heart and did something that maybe not everyone thought was the best idea, but I had to do it," the musician said.

Collaboration with husband Ben Affleck

Affleck and Lopez in front of the camera - that's nothing new. Affleck played himself in the video for her hit song "Jenny from the Block" (2002). The two reenacted paparazzi shots and picked up on the craze surrounding them as a couple. In 2003, they appeared together in the movie "Gigli", which not only flopped at the box office but was also panned by critics.

A time that has left its mark on both of them. "We both have PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder, editor's note]," says Lopez about that time and the consequences. "But we're older now. We are wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and that's not so much what other people think. It's about staying true to who you are," says the musician.

On February 16, fans will be able to get a glimpse of the pair discussing their relationship on camera - almost 20 years after the "Bennifer" craze.

Source: "Variety"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public