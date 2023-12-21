"This Is Me ... Now" - Jennifer Lopez films her love affair with Ben Affleck - bringing back bad memories, and not just for fans

They were one of the most photographed couples of the noughties. Wherever Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together, a flurry of flashbulbs was guaranteed. Today we know that public pressure - and a few professional failures - were among the reasons for the end of the relationship. Then, over two years ago, their sudden love comeback. Lopez and Affleck are now even married.

Jennifer Lopez releases new album and short film

The singer now wants to reinvent herself in the coming year. To mark the 20th anniversary of her successful album "This Is Me ... Then", she is releasing a new version: "This Is Me ... Now". But it's not just new music that fans can look forward to. To accompany the album, Lopez has made a short film of the same name, which will also be released in February. A first trailer for the film makes it clear what the theme will be: love. "When someone asked me as a little girl what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always: in love," says Lopez.

The fact that her marriage is to be a thematic part of the musical and cinematic reinvention did not go down well with everyone, Lopez revealed in an interview with "Variety". "As artists, we have to follow our heart, and here I followed my heart and did something that maybe not everyone thought was the best idea, but I had to do it," the musician said.

Collaboration with husband Ben Affleck

Affleck and Lopez in front of the camera - that's nothing new. Affleck played himself in the video for her hit song "Jenny from the Block" (2002). The two reenacted paparazzi shots and picked up on the craze surrounding them as a couple. In 2003, they appeared together in the movie "Gigli", which not only flopped at the box office but was also panned by critics.

A time that has left its mark on both of them. "We both have PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder, editor's note]," says Lopez about that time and the consequences. "But we're older now. We are wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and that's not so much what other people think. It's about staying true to who you are," says the musician.

On February 16, fans will be able to get a glimpse of the pair discussing their relationship on camera - almost 20 years after the "Bennifer" craze.

