Jennifer Lopez expresses enthusiasm over her current singleness.

After parting ways with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is thrilled with her solitary lifestyle. Last summer, she discovered the importance of self-sufficiency after spending time being single. In an interview with "Interview" magazine, she shared, "I needed to go out and be on my own. I had to prove to myself that I could do it."

At first, it was quite challenging: "It feels lonely, uncertain, and scary. It feels sad, it feels desperate." But as time passed, the negative feelings changed into their opposites.

Despite the initial fairytale romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, their love story didn't have a fairy-tale ending - sources suggest that their divorce proceedings are already underway. Following weeks of speculation about their relationship issues, Lopez finally broke her silence.

She realized that she was capable of experiencing joy and happiness without depending on anyone else. Being in a relationship doesn't define who she is. She cannot seek happiness from others; instead, she must find it from within herself. Though she had always claimed to be a happy person, she was still searching for something that could fill a gap.

She is not actively looking for a new relationship and can proudly identify as being single for the first time. Although she hasn't given up on love completely, she described herself as a "romantic who enjoys being in relationships and dreams of growing old with a partner." Now, she knows that she doesn't need a relationship to feel whole and content.

According to numerous media outlets in the US, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August, citing April 26, 2023, as the separation date. Rumors of relationship troubles between the two had been swirling for months before the announcement.

