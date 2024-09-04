Jennifer Lange, triumphant winner of 'The Bachelorette', welcomes motherhood.

"Look what we made, our tiny miracle!" is what Jennifer Lange gleefully types on Instagram. She shares two images, capturing her and her husband cradling their newborn son for the first time, moments after his birth at home on September 2nd. Lange, the lucky lady who earned the last rose from Andrej Mangold in 2019, has been in a rocking relationship with musician Darius Zander since 2021. The loving pair tied the knot right before the birth, with Lange already carrying their bundle of joy.

Little Anton has officially joined their family. Lange announces on her post that their son made his grand entrance into the world. "We can't contain our joy!" she exclaims, describing their current emotions.

As soon as Jennifer Lange spread the wonderful news on Instagram, the 'like' button started receiving a heavenly press. Within thirty minutes, more than 15,000 of her followers hit the 'like' button. The comment section quickly filled up with a cascade of congratulations. Reality TV sensation Denise Merten wrote, "Welcome to the world, little Anton!" Influencer Sarah Harrison, currently basking in motherhood for the third time in Dubai, chimed in with, "Congrats!"

Jennifer Lange and Andrej Mangold's romance from "The Bachelor" ended in 2020, following their stint on RTL's "Sommerhaus der Stars." The show saw numerous spats between the couple and other contestants, which didn't portray them in the best light. Shortly after the finale, the "Gold Team," as the pair humorously named themselves, suffered the infamous "Sommerhaus curse" and called it quits.

