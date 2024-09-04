- Jennifer Lange Experiences Motherhood for the First Time

Exciting update from ex-"Bachelor" victor Jennifer Lange (30): Her child has arrived! The victor of the ninth series of the widely-popular RTL relationship show has become a mom for the first time. Lange shared this news on her official Instagram account on a Wednesday. Accompanied by an image of herself and her spouse Darius Zander (40), who's cradling their newborn, Lange wrote, "Here you are... our tiny miracle."

The announcement post also shared the boy's name: Anton. The little one was born at their own home on September 2, 2022, at 20:06. "We can't contain our joy," she concluded her post, which was also spread by the child's father on his Instagram account. Lange included the hashtags #love, #family, and #homebirth with the post.

Since parting ways with her "Bachelor" partner Andrej Mangold (37) in November 2020, Lange publicly announced her relationship with musician and songwriter Darius Zander from Cologne in August 2021. They officially became engaged in May of this year and got married in early August. Lange alerted her admirers about her pregnancy via Instagram on Valentine's Day and kept them in the loop during this unique period. In June, Lange and Zander announced they were expecting a boy.

Breakup with Andrej Mangold after "Das Sommerhaus der Stars"

Lange and former basketball player along with ex-"Bachelor" Mangold's relationship lasted from the "Bachelor" season in 2019 until November 2020. After their joint appearance on the RTL reality show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars," which prompted many negative headlines, they eventually separated and announced their plans to go their own ways in a joint statement.

