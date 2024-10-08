Jenna Fischer announces her 'cancer-free' status following a breast cancer diagnosis last year.

At fifty, Fischer shared her battle against breast cancer on her Instagram account, revealing that she was diagnosed with stage I triple-positive breast cancer – a harsh variation of breast cancer fueled by estrogen, progesterone, and the HER2 protein, as per the American Cancer Society – last year following a regular mammogram exam.

To tackle her cancer, she opted for a lumpectomy to eliminate the tumor, radiation therapy, infusions, and chemotherapy, which led to her hair loss.

Her heartening update read, "I'm thrilled to announce that I've recently undergone re-screening, and the treatments have proven effective. I am now cancer-free." She emphasized her determination to continue medical follow-ups to sustain her cancer-free status.

The actress from 'The Office' posted a snapshot of her new, "patchy pixie" hairstyle, remarking on how she wanted to share a beaming image to celebrate this joyous news.

Encouraging her followers to avoid overlooking the importance of regular mammograms, she revealed her tumor was tiny enough to be undetectable by manual examination.

As per recent reports from CNN, women with average breast cancer risk are recommended to undergo a mammogram every other year starting from forty, up until seventy-four, based on the guidelines set by the US Preventive Services Task Force.

Fischer expresses her desire to empathize with other women undergoing cancer treatments, writing, "Anyone familiar with a cancer diagnosis understands how your life is instantly restructured around doctor appointments, test results, treatments, and recovery."

She acknowledges the significant role her support network has played in her journey, including her medical team, fellow survivors, her family, and her friends - even her 'The Office' co-star, Angela Kinsey, who co-hosts 'Office Ladies' podcast and stood by her through thick and thin.

Her deep gratitude extends to her husband, Lee Kirk, who has been her steadfast companion throughout this experience.

The family celebrated the end of her treatment with a special backyard ceremony, ringing a bell in unison as friends and family showered confetti to celebrate the moment, as captured in a photo shared by Fischer.

Fischer utilizes her social media platform to advocate for regular mammograms, highlighting how her tiny tumor was undetectable without the exam. She also shares her love for entertainment, posting a selfie showcasing her new pixie cut, expressing joy and gratitude for being cancer-free.

Read also: