- Jellyfish with Flames now Found in the Baltic Sea near Rostock

Prickly Encounters in Rostock Region have left vacationers with skin irritations due to sea jellies while enjoying a dip in the Baltic Sea. As per Manuel Brumme from the German Red Cross (DRK) water rescue in Markgrafenheide, approximately 15 individuals have reported experiencing contact with these marine creatures. Fortunately, no severe allergic reactions were reported among the affected individuals.

Similar occurrences were noted around ten days ago in Schleswig-Holstein, and now, sea jellies have surfaced off the coasts of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. There have even been occasional sightings on the Warnemünde beach, as previously reported by "Baltic Sea" newspaper.

Vacationers are advised to exercise caution while swimming

However, these incidents are not widespread along the coastline, asserts DRK employee Brumme. Vacationers should remain vigilant while swimming. Invisible tentacles can transmit the venom from sea jellies into the skin, leading to irritation, burns, nausea, or vomiting, depending on the amount of venom transmitted. In severe cases, this can result in breathing difficulties and heart and circulatory problems.

"Interacting with sea jellies is not risk-free. It might be wise to avoid swimming in the affected areas," suggests Anja Neutzling, spokesperson for the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (LAGUS) in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The state office has also disseminated a brochure and a flyer with helpful tips.

The DRK typically manages skin reactions caused by sea jellies through cooling. It is advised against removing or washing off the tentacles using fresh water, as suggested by the DRK employees.

Two hundred and twenty bathers were affected at Scharbeutz

Over the weekend, the German Life-Saving Association (DLRG) had to attend to two hundred and twenty swimmers at Scharbeutz, as reported by "Lübecker Nachrichten". Only two of those individuals experienced allergic reactions, necessitating emergency response, explained the managing director of DLRG Haffkrug-Scharbeutz, Lukas Reuter. The majority of the swimmers were assisted using shaving foam.

Surprisingly, just a day later, the sea jellies were carried away by a shift in wind direction. Manuel Brumme from the DRK water rescue in Markgrafenheide anticipates this happening again: "The wind has changed, the issue should subside in the coming days," he concludes.

