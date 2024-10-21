Jelly Rollannounces his intention to leave the 'most poisonous' X.

"Jelly Roll, the popular country musician, recently announced his departure from X, the controversial platform owned by Elon Musk.

"This place is certifiably the most poisonously negative app in existence - no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Lols," he shared on Sunday.

"I've always heard talk of this app being the Wild West, but man, it's something else altogether. It's a sanctuary for individuals to hurl vile remarks at one another with no repercussions whatsoever. I'm out, lols," Jelly Roll penned down.

Prior to Musk's acquisition and rebranding of the platform in 2023, numerous celebrities decided to part ways with the social media site, sometimes even with a bang, only to occasionally return.

It's not the first time Jelly Roll has chosen to sever ties with social media.

In April 2024, he opened up to Variety about his decision, following his wife, Bunnie XO's, revelation that he was taking a break.

"It wasn't just bullying that drove me away. It was the toxicity and addiction of social media. I was spending way too much time scrolling through it, losing valuable hours of my life. Frankly, I can admit that I've been away from social media for several months now, and I feel better and healthier than ever, both mentally and physiologically - never clearer headed," Jelly Roll confessed.

"I also have to admit that I have fewer clues about what's happening in the world, but I can guarantee you one thing: I'm definitely not coming back before the election," he added, ending with a lighter note.

However, it seems like his absence was just a brief one, as he eventually returned, only to disappear once more."

