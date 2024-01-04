Jeckes dream team comments on Cologne "Zoch"

"Kölle alaaf" will once again be heard millions of times on the streets of Cologne on February 12. The Rose Monday parade with thousands of participants and hundreds of thousands of revellers at the roadside will once again roll through Cologne city center. This year, a new dream team will be reporting on the famous "Zoch" with Rhineland joie de vivre, as WDR has now announced. Carnival expert and TV presenter Guido Cantz (52) is bringing his WDR colleague Sabine Heinrich into the commentary booth for the first time this season.

Rose Monday is the biggest holiday of the carnival year

For carnival revelers, it is the highest holiday in their fifth season: Rose Monday. The carnival parades in Cologne, Mainz and Düsseldorf attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city centers along the Rhine every year. The home broadcaster of Cologne Carnival, WDR, will be broadcasting the carnival events in people's living rooms from 9.30 a.m. on February 12. Carnival fans all over Germany will once again be able to follow live how the carnival revelers along the route and throughout the city celebrate the highest holiday of Cologne's Fastelovend.

Moving from the draughty train to the warm cabin

While carnival veteran Guido Cantz has traditionally commented on the parade, Sabine Heinrich will take her place in the commentary booth next to Cantz for the first time in 2024. Born in Westphalia, she had been reporting on the parade events on the street since 2019. Defying wind and weather, she has earned Cantz's full respect: "I'm looking forward to Sabine Heinrich. After years as a reporter on the procession route, Sabine definitely has confetti in her blood. If anyone knows how to sit at the microphone live in the morning, it's her. My motto: Heinrich - Cantz!"

TV and radio presenter Heinrich moved to the Rhineland 20 years ago. Despite the prospect of a warm spot next to Cantz, she will also miss her job as a "Zoch" reporter: "I loved being a reporter on the train route in all weathers, right on the pulse of the great carnival fun. Now I'll be sitting next to Guido in the commentary booth and will certainly have a very high carnival happiness pulse myself."

