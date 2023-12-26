"Crime Scene: Loss of Control" - Jeanette Hain plays the abusive mother

Sculptor Annette Baer (Jeanette Hain, 54) becomes a double murderer in"Tatort: Kontrollverlust" (26.12., 20:15, das Erste) because she doesn't want to lose her son Lucas (Béla Gábor Lenz, 26).

"As writers, we - Sven S. Poser and I - were particularly inspired by the moment when children become teenagers and suddenly close their doors to us parents. When we parents are suddenly left outside, no longer know many things and therefore can no longer control them. We have to learn to accept that our children increasingly have their own lives. And trust them. This is exactly what our character Annette fails to do with her son Lucas," screenwriter and director Elke Hauck explains to the broadcaster about her film.

Hauck is also aware that the basic conflict certainly affects many mothers and sons, but that it is unlikely to result in murder. "The film is a kind of fantasy about their resistance. Even as a director, I wasn't so interested in the realistic side of the story. It was more about acting out moments in which you identify with this mother or feel that her behavior is abusive," she continues.

Jeanette Hain is herself a mother of two

The abusive artist mother is brilliantly embodied by Munich actress Jeanette Hain. She is a mother of two children herself, but apparently has a completely different way of thinking, as can be seen from her latest interview with the magazine "Bunte". "I think it's important to give others space. You shouldn't hang on to each other's curtains," she says, referring to her children Jonas (38) and Malou (17).

When asked about her values in parenting, Hain continues: "You shouldn't see children as your property. Of course I protect my children by all means, but they should find out for themselves who they are. I've given them respect, mindfulness and consideration along the way."

Bela Gábor Lenz as the film's son Lucas

Of course, movie son Lucas Baer can only dream of that. Bela Gábor Lenz, who was born in Duisburg and now lives in Berlin, also does an impressive job in "Tatort: Kontrollverlust". The actor gained his first Sunday crime experience in the Berlin Karow/Rubin "Tatort: Wir - Ihr - Sie" (2016).

Many other roles and main roles in episodes followed; before the most recent "Tatort", he appeared in the RTL+ mini-series "Legend of Wacken". He has also attracted attention at awards ceremonies: in 2019, Lenz was nominated for the Götz George Young Talent Award.

