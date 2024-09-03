Jauch rejoices alongside the seasoned Tinder connoisseur, aged 81

During the second night of the million-euro extravaganza, contestants from the U80 and U30 generations compete for the coveted hot seat. Accompanied by an astounding wealth of trivia knowledge, a grandmother twice over captivates the crowd with her undeterred allure.

This 3-million-euro spectacle enters its second phase, showcasing challengers solely from the U30 and U80 generations: "Behold, we have assembled a top-notch lineup of representatives from U30 and U80 generations!" announces Günther Jauch, having to part the waves of balloons and confetti before greeting the contesters. The reason? Exactly 25 years ago, the very first "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" episode aired on German television: "To pay homage to this milestone, we have prepared a special episode for you tonight," says Günther Jauch, warming up to present his first contestant, Thilo Ufkes, a fervent Werder fan.

Thilo Ufkes reveals his unease upon first stepping onto the stage. His nerves prove precarious as he even relies upon the crowd joker before obtaining the meager 500-euro prize due to his jitters. Fortunately, the audience comes to the rescue ("Question: What is it that only fools abbreviate? Answer: Differences and sums."), but the contestant's uneasiness persists, leading to the exhaustion of all jokers and a corresponding 4000-euro payout.

Finally, Laura Harbig, a confident Munich resident, takes her turn. As competent as she is when it comes to ounces, marathon history, and even advanced houseplant knowledge, she deftly navigates the occasional joker. With 16,000 euros at her disposal, she aims for victory, only to falter at the final hurdle. In her misguided quest to answer the question: "Who did the Germans search for more frequently in the 'Personalities international' category in 2023 than Taylor Swift?", she confidently chooses the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. Regrettably, it is sports enthusiast Jauch who scoffs at the answer: "It was, in fact, Harry Kane!" With consolation prizes in hand, Laura Harbig extracts a mere 500-euro payday.

Petra Tanzi, the first U80 contestant, graces the stage, arming herself with an unyielding charm. Remarkably for her age, she is an active participant on dating apps like Tinder and Lovescout, confessing: "Men my age are, more often than not, too old for me."

Günther Jauch, captivated by her spunk, advances her to succeed the 16,000 euro barrier. Keen to learn more about her delightful demeanor, he poses one final question: "What is the secret to a long and happy life?", asking in a curious tone. Petra Tanzi leaps to the answer without hesitation: "I never lose hope; I always look at the glass as being half full!" Her beaming smile radiates positivity as the lively octogenarian Jutta Kuckelkorn greets the stage, celebrating her success among the colossal winnings of the evening. Wrapping up the night with a series of swift strategic quizzing solutions, Jutta Kuckelkorn triumphantly concludes her rapid ascent with an impressive 64,000-euro prize.

The night concludes with a U30 contestant, the frugal and fashion-conscious Kristin Annika Voss from Berlin, taking the stage. In the midst of her victory lap over her recent "Quarter Life Crisis", the blonde contestant manages to leap over the 16,000-euro barrier with the assistance of a geography-savvy joker. Her aspirations of procuring a sleek, either black or red Porsche, follow in the wake of her newfound fortune.



