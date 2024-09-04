- Jason Momoa astounds with his appearance.

On April 3, 2025, the movie "A Minecraft Movie," directed by Jared Hess (45), is set to premiere in theaters. Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for this upcoming video game adaptation. In the trailer, Jason Momoa (45), known for his role as Aquaman, surprises viewers with an entirely new look, sporting an 80s Vokuhila and a pink leather jacket, alongside his acting colleague Jack Black (55). Black sets the tone for the upcoming blockbuster by stating, "Anything you can dream of, you can build."

In the preview, Black and Momoa come across various familiar objects from the game "Minecraft" in their roles. However, details about the plot are scarce. Since "Minecraft" is a sandbox game without a traditional storyline, the creators couldn't draw from an established narrative. Here's what we do know: Three children and Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa) are somehow transported into a peculiar block world and must navigate their new environment. Their main objective: to locate the exit back to the real world. They're assisted by expert builder Steve (Black).

"Minecraft" holds the title for the most successful video game ever

Besides Momoa and Black, "A Minecraft Movie" features Emma Myers (22), Danielle Brooks (34), Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge (63). Black reinforces his reputation as Hollywood's go-to actor for video game adaptations with this new role. He has previously appeared in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Borderlands," and his character is also sucked into a video game world in "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

The video game "Minecraft," with Black and Momoa as its stars, is the most successful game in history, having sold around 300 million copies and boasting approximately 140 million monthly active users worldwide. The game was launched in 2011 and has since spawned numerous spin-offs.

