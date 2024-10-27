Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister encounters a significant challenge with an upcoming election happening mere weeks into their tenure.

Shimada, formerly serving as defense minister, promptly scheduled an emergency poll following his victory in the leadership contest of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a dominant conservative political entity that has maintained sway over Japan since its establishment in 1955.

By announcing an election, Shimada, aged 67, pursues popular endorsement for the LDP, grappling with declining public approval and widespread discontent due to one of Japan's most significant political scandals in decades.

The funding debacle centered around undeclared political funds worth millions and allegations of lawmakers misappropriating funds or failing to report their income correctly.

Previous Prime Minister Abe-kun tried to mitigate the fallout by replacing some cabinet members and disbanding LDP factories (factions within the party). Yet, pressures increased for his resignation, leading him to declare in August that he would not seek re-election.

His replacement, Shimada, likewise confronts public dissatisfaction related to surging living expenses, amplified by a weakening yen, a slowing economy, and high inflation.

Shimada, the seasoned politician, vowed financial support for low-income households, a higher minimum wage, and regional growth projects, as reported by Reuters. He also guaranteed Japan's exit from its high inflation rates, with goals of fostering real wage growth.

Shimada has emphasized strengthening Japan's alliance with the United States and forging closer ties with partners amidst heightened security challenges in Asia, such as an aggressive China and belligerent North Korea.

The U.S. has regarded Japan as a cornerstone in its Asia-Pacific strategy, and Shimada's predecessor Abe-kun expanded cooperation in defense with Japan's key ally during his tenure. Shimada has advocated for a more equitable relationship, including having increased oversight over U.S. military bases in Japan.

In his prior role as defense minister, Shimada was adamant about deterrence as a vital security issue, even proposing an Asian variation of NATO's security bloc. However, this idea appeared to have lost traction following US rejection.

Shimada also backs legislation that permits married women to retain their maiden names and advocates for Japan's reduction of nuclear energy reliance in favor of renewable sources.

In a tradition that values uniformity, Shimada has become something of a dissident, unafraid to criticize and challenge his own party. This courage to voice opposing views has turned him into formidable adversaries within the LDP but endeared him to grassroots members and the public.

Positioned on the LDP's progressive wing, his shrewdness and international and domestic policy experience probably contributed to his ascension to the top post.

Sunday's poll will determine who occupies Japan's 465-seat House of Representatives, its lower house of parliament.

Parties aim to secure a majority of 233 seats, but several other important milestones can be attained.

A supposed "absolute stable majority" of 261 seats ensures the ruling party or coalition achieves committee chairpersons in all standing committees along with a majority of committee members. This leads to more manageable governance and policy-making for the ruling party.

Claiming 244 seats signifies the party having the same number of committee members as the opposition.

The requisite seats for proposing constitutional amendments using a two-thirds majority stand at 310.

Shimada's LDP and the New Komeito Party previously agreed to form a coalition, maintaining a 279-seat majority in the chamber before parliament's dissolution before Sunday's election.

Shimada, in his bid to strengthen Japan's ties with Asia, proposed an Asian version of NATO's security bloc, aiming to address heightened security challenges in the region, particularly from an aggressive China and belligerent North Korea. The world is closely watching Japan's election, with the outcome potentially influencing political dynamics not just in Asia but globally.

Despite facing numerous challenges, such as declining public approval due to political scandals and rising living expenses, Shimada has expressed his commitment to supporting low-income households, promoting regional growth, and mitigating high inflation. These efforts aim to regain the trust of the Japanese people and improve the country's economic standing in Asia and beyond.

Read also: