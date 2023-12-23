Monarchy - Japan's moral conscience - Emperor Akihito turns 90

It has become quiet around Japan's former EmperorAkihito. The former monarch lives in seclusion in a residence in the heart of Tokyo not far from his old palace. Natsukashii - a feeling of nostalgia - must have been felt by the former monarch, who turns 90 on December 23, and his wife Michiko since Akihito left the throne to his son Naruhito after his abdication in 2019 and returned here following renovation work.

It was not a matter of course that Akihito and Michiko would spend the rest of their lives in this residence, where they had once lived as crown prince and princess. Normally, Japan's emperors are in office until death and spend their lives behind the chrysanthemum curtain of the palace until the end. But Akihito wanted it differently. Just as he is a man who did many things differently to other monarchs before him and redefined the institution of the emperorship.

As crown prince, Akihito had already broken with the almost 2000-year-old court tradition in 1959 by marrying a commoner, the entrepreneur's daughter Michiko Shoda. Their children were born in a hospital and not in the palace. Michiko abolished the wet nurse and breastfed her children herself, something unimaginable until then. While Akihito was raised by a foreign family from the age of three as usual, he and Michiko raised their children themselves.

Peace of central importance

Akihito was also the first tenno (heavenly ruler) not to take office as a god. His father Emperor Hirohito, who died in 1989 and was posthumously named Showa-Tenno, had renounced the divinity of the emperor in his so-called Declaration of Humanity on January 1, 1946. Japan had gone into the Second World War in his name. The horrors of the war had such a strong impact on his son and successor Akihito that peace became a key priority for him.

For three decades, Akihito, whose era was called "Heisei" (creating peace), faithfully served his subjects in accordance with the constitution as a symbol of the unity of the nation. Akihito was closer to his people than any emperor before him. It is true that Akihito was never allowed to express himself politically - something that still applies to him now during his retirement. Nevertheless, Akihito became an advocate of the post-war pacifist constitution - incorporating the theme of peace into almost all his speeches and thus indirectly criticizing those who try to justify Japan's warlike past.

Now that Akihito's memoirs are being written for the period after his death, experts are curious to see whether Akihito's political thoughts will be reflected in them. "I am sure that his statements will be reproduced," says Japanologist and emperor expert Ernst Lokowandt. But there is another serious issue that is close to Akihito's heart: the question of succession to the throne. This is about nothing other than the future of the monarchy. And Akihito would like to see this secured during his lifetime. But that is up to the politicians.

They promised him this when Akihito abdicated for health reasons in 2019, making him the first monarch in around 200 years to leave the throne to his successor during his lifetime. This was made possible because parliament passed a special law for him. The old rule applies again for his son Naruhito. However, Japan's politicians did not fulfill their promise to quickly resolve the issue of succession to the throne for their outgoing emperor.

Modesty and closeness to the people

"Akihito has every reason to be angry," says emperor expert Lokowandt. After all, court law still prohibits women from sitting on the throne. However, Prince Hisahito (17), son of Akihito's youngest son, Crown Prince Akishino, is the only remaining male member of the youngest generation of the imperial family. Should Prince Hisahito one day fail to provide for male offspring at court, then "the imperial house will cease to exist", explains Lokowandt.

However, if the Household Court Law were to be changed so that the first-born child - regardless of gender - would ascend to the throne, the problem of offspring would be solved. A daughter would then also be able to do so. In other words, Akihito's granddaughter Aiko would become empress. It therefore depends on politics whether Akihito's hopes for a secure future for his oldest hereditary monarchy in the world will be fulfilled. It would have been a worthy gift for his 90th birthday.

But now, at 90, the monarch must continue to wait. In one respect, however, he has already made provisions himself: shortly before his 80th birthday, the Household Court Office announced that he and his beloved wife would be cremated at Akihito's express suggestion - as is customary among ordinary people. And once again, Akihito has done something unusual at court. For 350 years, it had been the tradition for Japan's monarchs to be buried. Akihito also arranged for the imperial tomb to be reduced in size. This is also seen as a further sign of Akihito's modesty and his closeness to his people.

