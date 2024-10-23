Skip to content
Japanese soil has been searching for a missing German scholar for several weeks now.

Japanese law enforcement authorities are in communication with the country's Foreign Department.

A German lad, aged 21, went on a trip to Japan since late September. There's been no contact with him for two weeks now. His travel docs, phone, and other valuable belongings were spotted nearby a river. CCTV footage from a couple of weeks back shows his last known appearance. Authorities are working multiple angles for the investigation.

As reported by police in Wakayama Prefecture, Claudio W. landed in Tokyo's airport on the 21st of September. His family last heard from him on October 10. On the 16th of October, a Japanese buddy of his father contacted the police showing concerns, as the student had not shown up for the term commencement.

The officer from the police department shared, "Our understanding of the situation is quite limited at this point. We're looking into a range of possibilities, including a potential crime or an accident."

The 21-year-old hailed from Burgdorf, Lower Saxony, with reservations for lodging in Wakayama. However, it's unclear if he actually went there. On September 11, a person depicted as him was caught on CCTV near a local train station.

Officials discovered Claudio's passport and other belongings in a public restroom, neighboring the Kinokawa River, on October 12. On the same day, his phone was discovered on a bridge connected to the river, acknowledged by the German Consulate in Osaka.

The German Foreign Office (AA) is currently aware of the missing German citizen, revealed the German Embassy in Tokyo. The embassy is keeping in touch with the family members and Japanese authorities, refraining from disclosing personal details due to privacy considerations.

The German Embassy in Tokyo has been informed about the missing German citizen by the German Foreign Office (AA). Initially, the police were alerted by a concerned friend in Japan on October 16.

