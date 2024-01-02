Japanese passenger plane catches fire on landing

A Japan Airlines plane races across the tarmac on fire after landing in Tokyo. Shortly afterwards, passengers escape via emergency slides. It is still unclear whether there are any casualties. The situation is unclear.

A passenger plane has caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Live images from Japanese television station TBS show passengers leaving the plane via an emergency slide while the fire was being extinguished. The Japan Airlines (JAL) plane caught fire for unknown reasons during the landing approach. An explosive fireball could be seen. The aircraft was badly damaged. There is no information about possible victims so far. Flames continue to escape from the aircraft.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de