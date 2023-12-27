Japanese government has lifted operating ban on world's largest nuclear power plant

The Japanese government has lifted the operating ban on the world's largest nuclear power plant, thereby removing an obstacle to its commissioning. The responsible authority, the NRA, declared on Wednesday that the safety system at Tokyo Electric's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant had been improved, meaning that uranium rods can now be delivered and fed into the reactor again.

The ball is now in the court of the local authorities, who still have to give the green light. However, it is unclear when this will be the case. Tepco explained that the company is still working on gaining the trust of the local authorities.

The plant, which has a capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, has been off the grid since 2012, when all nuclear power plants had to be shut down a year after the Fukushima disaster. In 2021, the NRA banned Tepco from restarting after breaches of safety rules were found.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de