Japanese authorities warn of three-meter tsunami

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Now there is another strong quake there and the authorities are urgently warning of a tsunami. People should seek safety on high ground, they say.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has shaken the main Japanese island of Honshu. The National Meteorological Agency issued a warning of a three-meter-high tsunami along the coast of the Sea of Japan.

A spokeswoman for Japanese television station NHK continuously and urgently called on residents to seek safety on high ground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. Buildings also began to sway in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions.

The quake occurred on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.

More on this in a moment

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de