Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewstsunamiJapaninternationalearthquaketokyounfortunate

Japanese authorities warn of three-meter tsunami

The houses in Tokyo are swaying

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
People watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Japan. Now the country is warning of a tsunami on the....aussiedlerbote.de
People watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Japan. Now the country is warning of a tsunami on the Sea of Japan..aussiedlerbote.de

Japanese authorities warn of three-meter tsunami

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Now there is another strong quake there and the authorities are urgently warning of a tsunami. People should seek safety on high ground, they say.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has shaken the main Japanese island of Honshu. The National Meteorological Agency issued a warning of a three-meter-high tsunami along the coast of the Sea of Japan.

A spokeswoman for Japanese television station NHK continuously and urgently called on residents to seek safety on high ground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. Buildings also began to sway in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions.

The quake occurred on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.

More on this in a moment

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Osaka is located on Osaka Bay in the southwest of Honshu, the main island of Japan. (symbolic....aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Strong earthquake in Japan - warning of tsunami

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has shaken the main Japanese island of Honshu. The National Meteorological Agency issued a warning on Monday of a three-meter-high tsunami along the coast of the Sea of Japan. A spokeswoman for Japanese television station NHK continuously and urgently called on...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public