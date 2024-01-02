Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsincoastguardsapporogoesflameline machineonairporttocollisionJapanesejaltokioter

Japanese airliner goes up in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

Following a suspected collision with a coast guard aircraft, a Japanese airliner burst into flames at Tokyo Haneda International Airport. According to broadcaster NHK, all 367 passengers and twelve crew members were evacuated from the burning plane after the accident on Tuesday. However, five...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Aircraft on fire at Tokyo-Haneda Airport.aussiedlerbote.de
Aircraft on fire at Tokyo-Haneda Airport.aussiedlerbote.de

Japanese airliner goes up in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

TV pictures showed the Japan Airlines plane driving over the tarmac before orange flames shot out and the plane came to a halt. According to media reports, the Japan Airlines airliner from Sapporo in the north of the country had just landed at Haneda Airport when the accident occurred.

According to the Jiji news agency, the Coast Guard aircraft was due to take off on a relief mission in the central Japanese earthquake region. According to Kyodo news agency, the collision occurred after the airliner landed on the tarmac. More than 70 fire engines were deployed, according to NHK.

Video footage apparently taken by a passenger on the airliner shows flames shooting up from the floor of the plane and the cabin filling with smoke. AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

Haneda Airport is one of two international airports in the Japanese capital and is one of the airports with the highest passenger numbers in the world.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public