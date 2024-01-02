Japanese airliner goes up in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

TV pictures showed the Japan Airlines plane driving over the tarmac before orange flames shot out and the plane came to a halt. According to media reports, the Japan Airlines airliner from Sapporo in the north of the country had just landed at Haneda Airport when the accident occurred.

According to the Jiji news agency, the Coast Guard aircraft was due to take off on a relief mission in the central Japanese earthquake region. According to Kyodo news agency, the collision occurred after the airliner landed on the tarmac. More than 70 fire engines were deployed, according to NHK.

Video footage apparently taken by a passenger on the airliner shows flames shooting up from the floor of the plane and the cabin filling with smoke. AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

Haneda Airport is one of two international airports in the Japanese capital and is one of the airports with the highest passenger numbers in the world.

