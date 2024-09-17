Japan witnesses an all-time peak in its centenarian population.

In Japan, the number of individuals surpassing the century mark has hit an all-time high of over 95,000. Approximately 89% of these centenarians are females, as per the Health Ministry's data from Tuesday. By September 1st, the count stood at 95,119 centenarians in Japan, marking an increase of 2,980 from the previous year. This figure consists of 83,958 women and a mere 11,161 men.

Japan currently boasts the world's oldest individual following the demise of Spanish woman María Branyas Morera, who was 117 years old and passed away in August. In her place, a 116-year-old Japanese woman named Tomiko Itooka, located in a nursing home in Ashiya, western Japan, assumes this title, often expressing gratitude towards the staff and reflecting on her hometown.

Japan has been grappling with concerns related to aging and a shrinking population for a long time. The administration has launched various initiatives to tackle these issues, but the effects have yet to show substantial improvement. Recently, the authorities declared that the population over 65 years old has set a new record of 36.25 million - making up 29.3% of Japan's overall population. Japan stands at the top of countries with the most substantial elderly population percentage.

The Japanese centenarian, Tomiko Itooka, now holds the title of the world's oldest individual following the death of Maria Branyas Morera. Despite Japan's efforts to combat aging and population decline, over 95,000 individuals in Japan have surpassed the century mark, with a significant majority being Japanese women.

Read also: