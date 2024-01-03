Disasters - Japan investigates plane collision - more quake victims

One day after the spectacular collision between a Japanese passenger plane and a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the country's transport authorities have begun investigating the fatal accident.

The Japan Transport Safety Board, a government agency responsible for serious accidents involving airplanes, trains and ships, is taking a close look at the burnt-out wreckage, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane had collided with the coastguard plane immediately after landing the previous day. Both caught fire.

While all 379 people on board the Airbus A350 passenger plane were able to escape the blazing aircraft without life-threatening injuries, all help came too late for five people on board the coastguard plane. Only the pilot of the Bombardier DHC8-300 was able to get out, suffering serious injuries according to the media. The flaming inferno on the JAL aircraft was brought under control more than eight hours after the collision.

Aftershocks continue

Head of government Fumio Kishida countered fears that the accident could hinder the rapid delivery of relief supplies to the earthquake region in the west of the country. The coastguard plane involved in the accident was carrying relief supplies for the survivors of the series of earthquakes to the badly affected Noto Peninsula.

Debris, mudslides and torn up roads are still hampering the search for survivors there today. According to the latest figures, at least 64 people fell victim to the 7.6-magnitude quake on New Year's Day. Since then, the region has been shaken by more than 150 aftershocks, which continued today.

Warning of landslides

In towns such as Wajima, Suzu and Noto on the Noto peninsula, numerous houses were destroyed or fell victim to fires. Japanese media reported that the full extent of the destruction has still not been assessed. Authorities in the region have received information about several cases of people being buried alive or trapped under collapsed houses.

The national weather agency warned of possible further landslides in view of the occasional rainfall that is expected to continue until Thursday. Some villages are said to still be cut off from the outside world. The Japanese armed forces wanted to use helicopters to bring relief supplies to the cut-off areas. Kishida announced an increase in the 1000 soldiers already deployed to the disaster areas by a further 1000.

Flights canceled

Meanwhile, the airline JAL canceled more than 40 domestic flights to and from Haneda after the devastating collision between its plane and the coast guard plane. All Nippon Airways (ANA) also canceled dozens of flights. According to a statement from Toulouse, the affected aircraft manufacturer Airbus expressed its sympathy for all those affected by the accident on the day of the accident.

The A350-900 was only two years old. The company will provide technical support to the authorities investigating the incident, it said. All runways at Japan's busiest airport were temporarily closed on the day of the accident, but were reopened except for the runway with the accident site.

