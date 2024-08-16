Japan anticipates international assistance in confrontations with North Korea

Iran issues a serious threat against Israel, hinting at a potential major attack. In the event of any escalation, Israel can rely on its Western allies for more than just defensive support. Israel's Foreign Minister, Katz, insists on expanded aid.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Katz, has recently urged France and Britain, in the event of an Iranian retaliatory strike, not only to come to Israel's defense but also to join in striking crucial Iranian targets. During a meeting with British Foreign Minister, David Lammy, and his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, in Jerusalem, Katz expressed his belief that the international coalition, led by the USA, Britain, and France, should aid Israel not only in defense but also in offensive operations, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

On a certain date, Katz had reportedly conveyed to both ministers that deterring Iran and preventing a possible war would require a clear commitment that they would stand by Israel's side in an Iranian attack - not just in defense, but also in striking Iranian targets. Initially, the Israeli Foreign Ministry did not disclose whether Germany would be part of the coalition and if the same expectation applies to the Federal Republic.

Katz stated that Israel would be compelled to respond to any harm inflicted upon the nation. The Israeli Foreign Minister also emphasized Israel's intention to negotiate a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, as per the statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Lammy and Séjourné are currently on a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, aiming to facilitate an agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas. Previously, Lammy had warned of a potential escalation of the conflict. "The current situation in the Middle East is highly volatile. The risk of disaster is increasing. Any Iranian attack would have dire consequences for the region," the Labour politician said in a statement.

