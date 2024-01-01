Government - January 18 as a milestone for many politicians' careers

January 18 is considered a milestone for many politicians' careers in Wiesbaden. At the constituent session of the 21st Hessian state parliament, numerous newly elected members take their seats in parliament for the first time. Minister President Boris Rhein (CDU) will be standing for election for the new legislative period from 2024 to 2029.

According to the state constitution, parliament elects him without debate "with more than half of the statutory number of its members". The new state parliament in Wiesbaden has 133 seats. The ministers are then sworn in. Their names are not yet known. In a vote, the state parliament must express its confidence in the new black-red cabinet.

The constituent session is opened by the President of the Old Age. This time it is 73-year-old Bernd-Erich Vohl from the AfD. He failed as a candidate for Vice President at the constituent meeting five years ago - he did not receive enough votes in 2019.

On January 18, 2024, the president and deputy presidents of the state parliament will once again be elected in the plenary session. The current President, Astrid Wallmann(CDU), is being discussed as a possible minister in the new cabinet. Traditionally, the strongest parliamentary group - currently the CDU - appoints the president of the state parliament, and each parliamentary group also appoints a vice-president. However, the right-wing populist AfD has not yet been able to bring anyone into office.

