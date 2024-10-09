Janne Stiak clinched the title as the youngest victor in the German Carrera Cup competition.

After securing his first victory in the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Sachsenring, Janne Stiak ousted his teammate Robert de Haan as the youngest champion in the series' history.

Hailing from Lower Saxony, the 17-year-old 5-month-old-and-9-day-old driver for Team75 Bernhard clinched the twelfth race of the season, outpacing Proton-Huber-Competition driver Larry ten Voorde. Another Dutchman, Huub van Eijndhoven, rounded out the podium with a third-place finish for Uniserver by Team GP Elite.

For Stiak, the sixth round at Sachsenring felt like a roller coaster ride. He finished in third on Saturday but was later disqualified due to his car failing post-race technical inspection. However, he bounced back in style on Sunday, securing a dominant start-to-finish victory from pole position, along with a packed house. He maintained his composure in two restarts following safety car phases and remained undeterred by ten Voorde's presence, who is a three-time Carrera Cup champion. "We've got history. I knew he wouldn't pull any stunts," Stiak said, showing respect for his mentor.

Ten Voorde also expressed satisfaction with his second-place finish, as his main title rival, British driver Harry King, failed to complete the race. This gave the 27-year-old Dutchman a significant advantage, extending his lead to 51 points with only four races remaining, bringing him one step closer to his fourth title. "I'm incredibly proud of Janne, he put up an amazing race today," Ten Voorde acknowledged the new Carrera Cup record holder.

Eijndhoven also displayed composure during the race. He narrowly made it to the starting grid after his team had to repair a fuel supply issue. "I stayed calm because my mechanics are the best. I knew they'd get it done," Eijndhoven explained. "My car ran flawlessly during the race. In the last few laps, I had to hold off Theo Oeverhaus, who was faster than me today, but I managed to do it."

Van Soelen Wins Rookie Classification for the First Time

Talent Pool driver Theo Oeverhaus started from sixth position and finished in fourth place. He moved up one position in the overall standings after winning Saturday's race for Bonk Motorsport. Israel's Ariel Levi (Uniserver by Team GP Elite) and Bavaria's Alexander Tauscher (Proton Huber Competition) also placed in the points, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

The Rookie classification went to Senna van Soelen from Target Competition. He shared the podium with Dutchman Robert de Haan (Team75 Bernhard) and German driver Colin Jamie Bönhausen (CarTech Motorsport). "I gained several positions right after the start and executed some solid overtaking maneuvers later on," Soelen said, expressing his satisfaction with his performance.

Søren Spreng Maintains Top Spot in ProAm Classification

In the ProAm classification, Søren Spreng (Team GP Elite) emerged victorious, just like the previous day. "My start wasn't lucky, and I fell back a few positions, but I was able to get them all back," Spreng summarized. The remaining podium spots went to CarTech Motorsport teammates Kamila Pfister and Michael Essmann.

The race was briefly interrupted by a safety car following a dramatic accident on the start-finish straight. Karol Kret (Bonk Motorsport) managed to climb out of the cockpit on his own and was taken to the hospital for a check-up, but he was later released.

With Theo Oeverhaus and Janne Stiak, the German Carrera Cup now has a total of 50 different drivers who have won a race since 1990. I am especially proud of both of them, as they are part of our talent pool. They've truly earned the support of Porsche Germany. The relatively fortunate outcome of the accident also highlighted the high safety standards of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup," stated Thorsten Rückert, project manager of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany.

Race Results

Janne Stiak (D/Team75 Bernhard), 20 laps Larry ten Voorde (NL/Proton Huber Competition), +1 second Huub van Eijndhoven (NL/Uniserver by Team GP Elite), +6.916 seconds Theo Oeverhaus (D/Bonk Motorsport), +7.169 seconds Ariel Levi (IL/Uniserver by Team GP Elite), +7.665 seconds Alexander Tauscher (D/Proton Huber Competition), +9.205 seconds

Driver Standings (after 12 of 16 races)

Larry ten Voorde (NL, Proton Huber Competition), 229 points Harry King (UK, Allied-Racing), 178 points Theo Oeverhaus (D/Bonk Motorsport), 157 points

Theo Oeverhaus clinched his initial triumph in the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany, putting on an impressive display at the Sachsenring. The 19-year-old from Osnabrück, racing for Bonk Motorsport, started from the number one spot and at times distanced himself from the rivals by almost six seconds. He emerged victorious in the eleventh race of the season, leaving Dutchman Huub van Eijndhoven from Uniserver by Team GP Elite in second place. Championship leader Larry ten Voorde, driving for Proton Huber Competition, finished third.

Theo was overjoyed with his race performance, stating, "Everything went according to plan in the race. I managed to protect my lead at the start and then controlled the race from there." With this victory, Oeverhaus moved up to third place in the overall standings.

Huub van Eijndhoven recorded his best performance of the season so far with a second-place finish. "My car was excellently tuned for a fast lap in qualifying," said the Dutchman, who started from the second spot on the grid. "However, the race was quite challenging and demanding." Janne Stiak took third place but was later disqualified for not meeting the minimum weight requirement.

This situation elevated Larry ten Voorde to third place, further strengthening his championship lead. "It was amusing: I had Janne in front of me and Flynt Schuring behind me – two drivers I coach," chuckled the Dutchman, who secured the international Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup title for the third time last weekend.

Flynt Schuring, ten Voorde's teammate at Proton Huber Competition, clinched the rookie classification victory. "I had an exciting duel with Harry King at the start, but he had to retreat after receiving a penalty. Without that, I likely wouldn't have been able to overtake him," admitted the 18-year-old Dutchman. Senna van Soelen (Target Competition) and Kas Haverkort (Uniserver by Team GP Elite) made a Dutch podium in the Carrera Cup rookie class.

With a tenth-place overall ranking, Søren Spreng took the lead among ProAm drivers, extending his lead in this classification even further. "I encountered difficulties in qualifying and could only secure a 21st starting position," explained the Sønderjyske driver, who represents GP Elite. "But the race went smoothly. I moved up eleven positions – something that doesn't happen very often." Michael Essmann and Kai Pfister, both from CarTech Motorsport team, completed the Pro-Am podium.

Race 11 Result, Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany, Sachsenring (D)

Theo Oeverhaus (D/Bonk Motorsport), 23 laps Huub van Eijndhoven (NL/Uniserver by Team GP Elite), +2.994 seconds Larry ten Voorde (NL/Proton Huber Competition), +5.006 seconds Flynt Schuring (NL/Proton Huber Competition), +5.758 seconds Ariel Levi (IL/Uniserver by Team GP Elite), +6.008 seconds Senna van Soelen (NL/Target Competition), +6.747 seconds

Driver Championship Standings (after 11 of 16 races)

Larry ten Voorde (NL, Proton Huber Competition), 199 points Harry King (UK, Allied-Racing), 178 points Theo Oeverhaus (D/Bonk Motorsport), 144 points

In the midst of celebrating his victory, Stiak acknowledged the accomplishments of his teammate De Haan, stating, "Despite being the youngest champion in the series' history, De Haan has also made significant strides in the series."

Another racer looking forward to future success is van Soelen, the Rookie classification winner. "I aspire to be as successful as Stiak and De Haan in the future," van Soelen expressed his ambitions.

Read also: