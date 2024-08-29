Jan Hofer is set to appear on RTL Direct for his final stint as host.

Another notable figure is set to depart from the RTL news sphere. Recently, Peter Kloeppel and Ulrike von der Groeben concluded their journey with "RTL Aktuell" after a remarkable 30-year run. Joining their ranks is Jan Hofer, a venerable journalist who has graced "RTL Direkt" for over three decades. This Thursday evening, at 22:45, Hofer will make his final appearance on the show.

The official Instagram post for "RTL Direkt" expresses gratitude towards Hofer: "Thank you, Jan, for your dedicated service over the years." During an interview with "Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland" (RND), Hofer opened up about his decision.

"My personal life with my wife and son was severely impacted," Hofer revealed. Having spent more than half the year away in Berlin, while his family resided on Mallorca, he shared that he had missed witnessing his son grow up. "The emotional goodbyes from him when I would travel to Berlin were growing longer and more heart-wrenching," he added.

Family Time and Soccer

Now residing in Mallorca, Hofer's son attends school there. Speaking of language skills, Hofer's son has become proficient in four languages: English, German, Spanish, and Catalan. To keep fit for his son, Hofer engages in regular workouts with a personal trainer and exercises at the gym.

The school of his son frequently organizes soccer tournaments involving parents. Unfortunately, due to his busy schedule, Hofer had only been able to participate in the most recent one, which his son celebrated proudly. "I missed out on those moments before, and it's unfortunate," Hofer admitted.

When asked about his plans beyond his departure in June 2024, Hofer shared that he was eager to spend more time with his son. "Establishing a new news format on such a prominent platform was an exhilarating and challenging experience. But now, I would like to be present for my son's growth," Hofer remarked.

Continued Presence in Media

Assured by RTL of his continued significance in the media landscape, Hofer clarified, "I won't disappear entirely from public view. I will still be recognized as an RTL face, and viewers have reportedly accepted this role of mine." Consequently, Hofer will explore individual projects that provide him with more creative freedom and maintain an active presence on social media.

Hofer married his 28-year-younger partner, Phong Lan, in 2018, and became a father in 2015. Prior to this union, Hofer had three other children from earlier relationships.

A member of the "Tagesschau" speaker team since 1985, Hofer ascended to the position of chief speaker in 2004. Bidding farewell to his final ARD news program in a dark suit and red tie, Hofer announced his move to RTL shortly thereafter.

Pinar Atalay's Ascension

With Hofer's imminent departure, Pinar Atalay will assume the role of the sole principal host. Since August 2021, they have been sharing the duties of hosting "RTL Direkt." Serving as Atalay's successor is "RTL Direkt" editorial director Lothar Keller, who had previously been a part of the extended moderation team for "RTL Nachtjournal."

As for concocting a special farewell for "RTL Direkt," Hofer hasn't finalized any plans as of yet. "I can't quite part with the tie just yet. I think I'll simply express my gratitude to my colleagues and the viewers."

After sharing his decision to step away from "RTL Direkt" in an interview, Hofer mentioned how his son's growth and missed milestones have impacted his personal life. He also expressed excitement about spending more time with his family in the future.

With Hofer's departure, Pinar Atalay will take over as the sole principal host of "RTL Direkt", while Lothar Keller will serve as her successor as the editorial director.

