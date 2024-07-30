- Jan Delay is a summertime tourist now.

Hamburg-based musician Jan Delay now prefers to tour the country in the summer - and one reason for this is the COVID-19 pandemic. "There was a period of time when Corona hit, everything got cancelled, and I advocated for planning new shows only for the summer," the 47-year-old told "Szene Hamburg" magazine. Before the pandemic, he would never have scheduled tours in the summer, as this time was reserved for festivals. "Then I noticed: More people come to summer concerts. Not just because it's cooler for kids, but generally." So, it became clear to him that he wants to schedule his Best-of Tour in the warmer months. "I only want to tour in the summer from now on."

Delay has been on tour since late May and will continue until mid-September to celebrate his 25th anniversary in the German-speaking region.

