Jamie Foxx revisits the stage and discovers an authentic affection.

On a Sunday, he shared images on social media platforms from his shows in Atlanta, depicting him on stage, even playing the piano.

The esteemed actor and musician jotted, "Goodness graces us all..."

"As I share these snaps, my heart and spirit are overflowing with unadulterated delight...on October 3rd and 4th, I was granted the chance to express my perspective, and Atlanta, Georgia, was the perfect setting," he penned in the caption. "I owe you, Atlanta. You showed up and you shone brightly, I had not graced the stage in 18 years, but I yearned for it, and you were exactly what I required: an audience brimming with nothing but pure adoration."

"When folks inquire if this is a stand-up comedy set, I reply no, it's an artistic interpretation of something that took a wrong turn, but thanks to the incredible individuals in Atlanta, particularly Piedmont Hospital, I was able to reclaim the stage and do what I adore the most..." he continued.

In April 2023, as reported by CNN, Foxx encountered an unspecified health issue, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The actor was filming in Atlanta at the time.

Foxx then sought recuperation at a rehabilitation center in Chicago, as reported by CNN.

In a TikTok video posted in July 2024, Foxx spoke to a gathering of people about experiencing a "terrible headache" on April 11, 2023. He recalled asking his friend for some Advil and then "vanished for 20 days."

"I can't recall a thing," he said in the video, filmed in Phoenix on June 29.

Foxx continued by explaining in the clip that he had been informed his sister and daughter had taken him to a doctor, who administered a cortisone shot. Another doctor, he said, had noticed "something going on up there," pointing to his head.

"I'll shy away from saying it publicly," he said in the video.

Foxx is recognized for his secretive nature regarding personal matters, and he demanded privacy throughout his recovery. In July 2023, the "Ray" star had expressed that he had chosen not to divulge more details because he didn't wish for the public to see him in his vulnerable state.

