Jamie exhibited a sense of pride as he escorted his daughter, Corrine, during her wedding procession.

The renowned Oscar-winning actor accompanied his daughter, Corinne Foxx, during her wedding ceremony over the weekend, showing visible emotion as he led her towards the altar.

This heartwarming scene was captured by his "The Jamie Foxx Show" co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, who shared it as part of a collection of images on her official Instagram account.

"Last night, we had the pleasure of witnessing and celebrating the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️," Beauvais captioned the post. "The love and respect you two have for each other is palpable 🙏🏽. Corinne, you looked gorgeous,"

Unfortunately, the post has since been removed, but the video is being circulated on various platforms.

Corinne publicly announced her engagement to Hooten, a writer/director and television executive, on social media in 2023.

"From the moment I laid eyes on you, I knew you were mine forever 💍❤️," she wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos with her beloved.

Her father acknowledged her post, penning his own tribute to the couple, stating that "they are a perfect representation of what love is".

"You care about each other's mental and physical well-being and have each other's back... congratulations on your engagement," the actor wrote. "When Joe told me he was gonna ask my baby girl to marry him, I had tears of joy in my soul... 🙏🏾❤️ and Corinne, you've always had a special place in my heart... you deserve love abundantly... so again, congratulations to both of you... I can't wait to escort you down the aisle."

The father-daughter duo have a close bond, with Corinne standing by her father's side following a medical setback.

It was revealed earlier this year that they will be co-hosting a music trivia show together.

