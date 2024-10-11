Jamie Dimon flags potential danger in global political landscapes, noting their worsening trend.

"Serious hardships are prevalent, and these scenarios could potentially shape not only immediate financial results but also significantly influence the trajectory of history," he pointed out, bringing up conflicts in Ukraine and Israel's battles against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Dimon pointed out that inflation is beginning to decelerate and fortunately, the US economy has managed to steer clear of a recession. However, he underlined some significant challenges that still persist, such as significant budget deficits, pressing infrastructure requirements, readjustments in trade, and the ongoing militarization of globe.

The mammoth banking giant surpassed analyst predictions in the previous quarter, despite a 2% decrease in profits compared to last year.

JPMorgan's shares saw a jump of over 1% in pre-market trading and have soared approximately 25% so far this year.

This narrative is still unfolding and updates are likely to follow.

