James Gunn reveals that Krypto, Superman's loyal canine companion, will feature in the upcoming film. The motive behind this inclusion could potentially stir emotions in viewers.

In news that's bound to have comic book enthusiasts howling with joy, director James Gunn has revealed that Krypto – Superman's powerful pet, named after the Man of Steel's planet of origin, Krypton – will feature in the upcoming "Superman" movie, originally titled "Superman: Legacy". (Produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures, similar entities to CNN, all belonging to Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Gunn posted a batch of images on X on Tuesday, depicting Superman with a dog and a snapshot of Gunn with his very own pooch.

Gunn gave more insights, sharing that the film's furry, four-legged character is based on his real-life dog, Ozu. He adopted Ozu shortly after commencing the "Superman" script writing, and described him as a handful. "Ozu, who came from a horrific situation with 60 other dogs in a backyard, had never met humans before," Gunn wrote in his post. "He wrecked our home, our shoes, our furniture, even ate my laptop! It took us ages before he'd even let us touch him."

Reflecting on this, Gunn mused, "I wondered how challenging life would be if Ozu had superpowers?" This thought paved the way for Krypto's introduction into the script. Gunn further highlighted that Krypto significantly influenced the storyline, mirroring how Ozu transformed his life.

Gunn timed his post to coincide with Adopt A Shelter Dog month, celebrated annually in October.

Slated to star "Pearl" actor David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, the movie also features "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult assumes the role of Lex Luthor. "Superman" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

The addition of Krypto to the "Superman" movie brings an exciting element of entertainment for the audience, as fans of Superman's loyal pet are sure to be thrilled. Gunn's personal connection with his dog Ozu also adds a unique layer of entertainment, as the film's storyline is influenced by Ozu's transformation in Gunn's life.

