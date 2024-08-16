James Cameron is "the king of the world"

If anyone can hammer out a genuine blockbuster, it's James Cameron. From "Terminator" to "Aliens", from "Titanic" to "Avatar", his filmography spans it all. And the director has plenty more in store, even now that he's turning 70.

Over the next seven years, James Cameron has his work cut out for him. If his "Avatar" plans pan out, the director will release the fifth and final installment of the science fiction series in 2031 - part three is scheduled for 2025, with "Avatar 4" to follow in 2029. With a birthday on August 16, the man doesn't seem to have time for retirement. He's already exceeded his "quota" in Hollywood and outdone himself multiple times.

The triple Oscar winner has been the box office king for decades: For a long time, his disaster drama "Titanic" held the top spot on the list of the most successful films worldwide. Then his science fiction film "Avatar - Aufbruch nach Pandora" shot to the number one spot with a gross of over $2.9 billion. Using state-of-the-art 3D technology, the director transported audiences to the futuristic Pandora universe, where blue-skinned natives live in harmony with nature, threatened by earthly exploiters.

"Avengers: Endgame" follows in second place with earnings of just under $2.8 billion, then comes Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.3 billion). "Titanic" is in fourth place, ahead of "Star Wars: Episode VII". Cameron can proudly boast that he has taken three films to the top five of the world rankings.

He can paint too

Cameron doesn't like to hold back. "I am the king of the world," he exclaimed when he received the Oscar for best director for his mega-hit "Titanic" in 1998, quoting words from his film's main character, Jack. The drama sensationally won eleven trophies, including the top prize for best film. The three-hour love and disaster epic made then little-known stars Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack into superstars. For weeks, audiences cried in the cinema, with "Titanic" breaking box office records.

Last year, to celebrate the 25th anniversary, Cameron re-released "Titanic" with enhanced technology. He reflected on his secret to success: "If you boil it down to a slogan, it would be 'emotion and spectacle'. That applies to 'Titanic' as well as to my two 'Avatar' films, even though they seem very different at first glance and deal with very different themes." It's the combination of an "emotional journey and a spectacular, visual experience" in the cinema, he explained further.

Cameron also revealed that he got artistically involved in an iconic scene: The nude drawing that the young painter Jack creates on the Titanic of Rose was drawn by Cameron himself. His hands can be seen in the close-ups, the director revealed. As a left-hander, he found it particularly challenging to draw with his right hand to match DiCaprio's movements.

From January 2023 to January 2025, fans can get a glimpse of Cameron as an artist at the Cinémathèque française in Paris: More than 300 of his works will be on display, including early drawings, photos, and film sketches.

Five marriages, four children

As a high school student, he moved with his family from Canada to California. A fan of science fiction, he initially enrolled in college to study physics and English literature, but later switched to special effects and screenwriting. His first "Terminator" film, made for a few million dollars, was a massive hit in 1984 and launched Arnold Schwarzenegger's career.

With his second wife, producer Gale Anne Hurd, Cameron directed the science fiction thriller "Aliens" (1986) and the underwater adventure "The Abyss" (1989). Strong women have been a constant in his career: after his third marriage to director Kathryn Bigelow ended, he married "Terminator" star Linda Hamilton. Since 2000, the four-time father has been married to actress Suzy Amis, and together they advocate for environmental protection and a plant-based diet.

Environmental Advocacy

Cameron is renowned for his deep-sea exploration. He has dived to the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in 1912, over 30 times. He often contributes to environmental documentaries. His solo trip to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench took him to the deepest point on Earth. The National Geographic Society named the director an "Explorer-in-Residence," a guest researcher.

In July, Cameron spoke out after environmental activist and anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson was arrested in Greenland. Japan, a whaling nation, had requested Watson's extradition from Denmark. "People who defend our life support system should be celebrated, not arrested," Cameron wrote on Instagram. He praised Watson as a "legendary activist" who has been fighting for ocean and marine protection for decades.

Just before his milestone birthday, Cameron can add another accolade to his list of achievements and awards - being named a "Disney Legend." "Oscars... yawn. You know you've made it when they ask you to be a Disney Legend," the director wrote on Instagram in early August. He expressed his honor in joining the class of 2024. Since the 1980s, Disney has recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to their films. Cameron is in good company: other 2024 honorees include Hollywood star Harrison Ford, Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and renowned composer John Williams.

The director continues to work on the "Avatar" series, with plans to release the fifth installment in 2031. James Cameron's groundbreaking film "Avatar" has also marked a significant achievement in the cinematic world, breaking box office records with its use of state-of-the-art 3D technology.

