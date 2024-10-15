Jake E. Lee, previous guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, anticipates a complete recovery following multiple gunshot wounds.

"Lee's in good shape and conscious, currently being looked after in an intense care unit at a hospital in Vegas. Medical experts predict a full recovery for him.", the spokesperson declared.

The incident took place as Lee was out strolling his canine companion, and authorities are labeling it as 'totally unrelated'.

As per statements from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, "law enforcement officers were dispatched to a shooting incident located at the 11000 block of Alora Street" around 2:42 a.m. on a Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Subsequently, the injured individual was transported to the hospital.", the statement detailed.

The investigation continues, with no arrests having been made thus far, as per the police.

Lee, aged 67, is a seasoned rock guitarist, having collaborated with Osbourne in the 1980s. Later, he formed the heavy metal group Badlands alongside former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. In 2013, he inaugurated his own band, Red Dragon Cartel.

CNN's Lisa Respers France aided in compiling this report.

