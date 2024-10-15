Skip to content
Jake E. Lee, previous guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, anticipates a complete recovery following multiple gunshot wounds.

Rock musician Jake E. Lee, known for collaborating with heavy metal titan Ozzy Osbourne, was admitted to the hospital following multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his representative to CNN.

Jake E. Lee, previous guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, gracing the stage at the 2014 M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

"Lee's in good shape and conscious, currently being looked after in an intense care unit at a hospital in Vegas. Medical experts predict a full recovery for him.", the spokesperson declared.

The incident took place as Lee was out strolling his canine companion, and authorities are labeling it as 'totally unrelated'.

As per statements from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, "law enforcement officers were dispatched to a shooting incident located at the 11000 block of Alora Street" around 2:42 a.m. on a Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Subsequently, the injured individual was transported to the hospital.", the statement detailed.

The investigation continues, with no arrests having been made thus far, as per the police.

Lee, aged 67, is a seasoned rock guitarist, having collaborated with Osbourne in the 1980s. Later, he formed the heavy metal group Badlands alongside former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. In 2013, he inaugurated his own band, Red Dragon Cartel.

CNN's Lisa Respers France aided in compiling this report.

After his hospitalization, Lee might need some time for relaxation and recovery, seeking entertainment to boost his spirits.In recognition of his music contributions, fans might organize virtual concerts or tribute nights as a form of entertainment in support of Lee's well-being.

