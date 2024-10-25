Jahn Regensburg faces the possibility of setting an astonishing record in the second league.

Jahn Regensburg has found the back of the net only once in their last nine outings, a feat matched by no other 2. Bundesliga team in history. With their next game against 1. FC Nürnberg looming (6:30 PM/Sky and live on ntv.de), they stand on the brink of setting a breathtaking record by failing to score once more. Coach Joe Enochs is in a pickle, but he proposes a straightforward solution.

"The closer the ball gets to the opponent's goal, the better our chances of scoring," said Enochs. It's all about creating more "dangerous opportunities" in the opposition's box and occasionally trying our luck with a long-range effort towards the goal. A fairly easy idea, yet challenging to implement.

Ideally, Jahn will kickstart their scoring spree in today's away tie against 1. FC Nürnberg. According to Enochs, they have the firepower to accomplish this feat. Players like Noah Ganaus, Dominik Kother, and Christian Viet come to mind, with their combined tally of 30 goals from the previous third-tier season.

Four points with a single goal

Kother was the man who handed them a 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls SSV Ulm on the second matchday, on August 9. Then, Jahn stunned Bundesliga side VfL Bochum with a 1-0 triumph, but since then, they have struggled to find the back of the net in seven consecutive league matches. Against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, they managed just a 0:0 draw, picking up only one point in that time frame.

Alemannia Aachen managed to score only once in their first nine games in the 2011/12 season, but they managed to find their second goal shortly afterwards. If Jahn fails to score in today's game, they will break a dismal record that has stood since the inception of the 2. Bundesliga in 1974/75 – no team has scored in just one of their first ten matches.

"It's not an enviable situation for any of us. We all share the responsibility," said Enochs, who has recently gained some backing despite the team's slow start. "We need to start collecting points." At least, their goal difference of 1:22 looks respectable, with their four points placing them three points shy of the team just outside the relegation zone. The survival fight is far from over for them; they just need to get back to scoring in Regensburg.

"To break this record-breaking streak, we need to focus on Soccer tactics that bring us closer to scoring," suggested Enochs.

