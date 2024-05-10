Jaecoo J6: Efficiently small but lacks true off-road capabilities.

Jaecoo, the young car brand of Chinese multi-brand group Chery, is set to launch two models in Germany this year: the compact SUV J7 and the larger SUV J8, initially powered by conventional petrol engines, later also as plug-in hybrids. The J7 and J8 models are considered somewhat lackluster in comparison to Chery's stylish and practical electric SUV J6. This electric vehicle made an emotional impact during a test drive with its urban chic look, great performance, and suitability for everyday use.

The J6, also known as the iCar 03 in China, is a 4.4-meter long five-door car with a distinctive boxy design resembling the Mercedes G-Class or the Suzuki Jimny. Its robust paneling underside and slim LED light pillars with the striking i-light graphic give the vehicle both rugged and urban appeals.

The interior is roomy with ample legroom for both the front and rear passengers, and there's a flat floor throughout the cabin. The paneling remains unchanged even though the vehicle is electric. However, the material quality could use some improvement with exposed screw heads on the door handles and a feel of plastic around the driving mode switch in the center console.

The modern cabin design features a small cockpit display for driving information and a 15.6-inch touchscreen for infotainment and vehicle control. Seats can be folded down in a 60:40 ratio or fully to create a flat load floor, but the J6 lacks a front trunk (frunk).

The basic version of the J6 has 136 kW/185 hp rear-wheel drive, while the top-of-the-line model boasts twin-motor all-wheel drive and 205 kW/279 hp, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. Despite the wet road surface, the tires maintained full grip during testing. The J6 handled well with an average chassis setup suitable for European roads.

Featuring a 70 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery from CATL, the J6 has an impressive range of up to 469 kilometers at 93% charge. However, its charging speed needs improvement with a 30-minute fill up taking the battery from 30 to 80% at a fast-charging station.

The J6 is an exciting electric car with a unique design, great performance, and space for everyone. It's set to be a hit in the German market, bringing a dose of enthusiasm to the range of Jaecoo models being introduced this year.

Jaecoo Brand Launch in 2023

The J6 was launched just a few months ago and has already gained popularity in China under the name iCar 03. Chery plans to market its iCar models in other countries as Jaecoo. The Jaecoo brand's launch occurred in 2023, and the vehicle is expected to make its debut later this year or early next year.

The J6's unique blend of stylish design and functional features has made it a favorite in China, with high demand for the model even before its Europe launch. However, Chery has yet to finalize the introduction of the smaller, electric-only J6 in the European market.

Interior and Exterior Design of J6

The J6's exterior boasts a boxy design with modern touches. The vehicle's robust paneling underneath gives it a rugged look while the slim LED light pillars at the front and back add an urban chic vibe. The door handles are flush with the body, typical for electric cars.

The interior is spacious, with plenty of legroom and a flat floor. The cabin is modern and mixes various materials. The workstation is visually pleasing but could use some improvements in terms of material quality. For example, the driving mode switch feels like plastic instead of a high-quality material.

The car features a small cockpit display for driving information, along with a 15.6-inch touchscreen for infotainment and managing various vehicle functions. The steering wheel is compact and has an oval shape. However, the side-hinged tailgate does not have any clever stowage aids or a cover. The J6 also lacks a front trunk.

The J6 is available in two power options: 136 kW/185 hp rear-wheel drive and twin-motor all-wheel drive with 205 kW/279 hp. The second option accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. While testing, the J6 showed impressive grip on wet roads and felt agile and maneuverable with a suitable chassis setup for Europe. The braking distance took longer than expected during a braking test from 100 km/h.

The J6's impressive battery life adds to its appeal. With a 70 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery from CATL, the J6 has a range of 469 kilometers at 93% charge. Practically, 400 kilometers can be achieved. However, the charging speed is slightly slower, requiring around 30 minutes to fill from 30 to 80% at a fast-charging station.

In China, the cost of an iCar analogue ranges from 17,000 to 24,000 euros. The Jaecoo J6 won't be as affordable in Germany, unless it's officially introduced. At an international driving event in Wuhu, China, Chery representatives were reluctant to confirm plans for a European launch.

The J6 might be a significant reputation booster for the Jaecoo brand, depending on the pricing. Experts predict the J6 to hit Europe in 2025 with a price tag of about 35,000 to 40,000 euros.

Jaecoo J6/i-Car 03 4WD Technical Specifications

Compact five-door SUV with 5 seats, measuring 4.41m long, 1.91m wide, and 1.72m tall, with a wheelbase of 2.72m and a trunk volume of N/A.

Power comes from two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear, each producing 205 kW/279 hp and 700 Nm of torque. It supports all-wheel drive and has a 69.8 kWh battery.

The car can travel 501 km based on the CLTC standard, with no top speed mentioned. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 6.5 seconds, but fuel consumption and CO2 emissions haven't been revealed.

The price of the i-Car in China is 17,000 euros.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de