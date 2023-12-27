IW study: majority of economic sectors pessimistic about the new year

"Rarely has the situation been as bleak as it is now, and rarely has the forecast been so pessimistic," summarizes the authors of the study presented on Wednesday. According to the study, energy-intensive sectors in particular, such as foundries, the ceramics industry, the leather industry and plastics processing, are expecting a significant deterioration. The real estate, construction and construction industry as well as banks and savings banks are also pessimistic in view of the high interest rates.

"The German economy is suffering across the board because it cannot plan," explained IW Director Michael Hüther. The "budget disaster" in the governing coalition shows how serious the situation is. He warned of deindustrialization and an increasing exodus of companies from Germany and called for a reform of the debt brake, among other things.

Source: www.stern.de