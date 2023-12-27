Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsmajorityyearinterestinstitute of the german economylooksnewiwtheiw-study:global economyeconomic sectorshousehold chaosinspessimistic

IW study: majority of economic sectors pessimistic about the new year

High interest rates, a weak global economy, budget chaos: the majority of sectors in the German economy are pessimistic about the coming year. According to a survey of 47 German business associations conducted by the Institute of the German Economy (IW), which is closely linked to employers, 30...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Workers on a construction site in Berlin.aussiedlerbote.de
Workers on a construction site in Berlin.aussiedlerbote.de

IW study: majority of economic sectors pessimistic about the new year

"Rarely has the situation been as bleak as it is now, and rarely has the forecast been so pessimistic," summarizes the authors of the study presented on Wednesday. According to the study, energy-intensive sectors in particular, such as foundries, the ceramics industry, the leather industry and plastics processing, are expecting a significant deterioration. The real estate, construction and construction industry as well as banks and savings banks are also pessimistic in view of the high interest rates.

"The German economy is suffering across the board because it cannot plan," explained IW Director Michael Hüther. The "budget disaster" in the governing coalition shows how serious the situation is. He warned of deindustrialization and an increasing exodus of companies from Germany and called for a reform of the debt brake, among other things.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

The long-time CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. He died at the age of 81, as confirmed to the AFP news agency by CDU circles in Berlin on Wednesday. Schäuble, who was born in Freiburg in 1942, was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, where he had sat since 1972, and held...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Elbe near Dresden approaching alert level three

The flooding of the Elbe in Dresden continues to approach the second-highest alert level three. The decisive level of six meters will probably be reached in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, 5.86 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. However, the...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public